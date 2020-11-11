COLDWATER — Southern Michigan Bank and Trust announced they would be temporarily closing their lobbies to the public starting Thursday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and to adhere to health department recommendations.

According to a press release Wednesday morning, they will move to drive-thru only service, with necessary meetings being accepted by appointment only.

“Our top priority has been, and will remain the safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers,” said John Castle, Chairman and CEO of SMB&T. “While the decision has been made to mitigate in-person visits, please know that we will continue to serve our communities as we have throughout the ongoing pandemic.”

When possible, SMB&T encouraged customers to utilize electronic services, drive-thru locations, ATMs and Personal Teller Machines, and telephone banking.