Slowhand on Main Street

THREE RIVERS — Guitarist Shaun Hague will bring his take on three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eric Clapton’s legendary and expansive musical repertoire, when his show “Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton” comes to the Riviera Theatre in downtown Three Rivers on April 28.

The 33-year-old musician, who was named “The Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues at 17, and played guitar for Kenny Wayne Shepherd at 21, said Clapton is among his biggest musical influences.

“Clapton’s had a huge influence on me, The Beatles made me want to get into music and Eric Clapton, once I took on the guitar, just really got me into guitar playing and wanting to become a better player overall,” Hague said. “Over the years I’ve been in the industry playing guitar for guys like Kenny Wayne Shepherd; I’ve played guitar for John Waite, for Amos Lee and that was a lot of fun, and it was great for my resume but I’ve gotten into my early 30s now and I decided, ‘You know what? I’m going to step away from that and do something that I front, and that I really believe in.’

