Sky pilot is well grounded

Local woman’s drone career soaring
By: 
Rick Cordes, C-N contributor

FISHERS LAKE — Ashley Kuhlman’s career is getting off the ground in a big way thanks to her expertise as a drone pilot and to her determination to succeed in the field of advanced agricultural technology.
“This is the career I want to go into,” Ashley said during a recent demonstration session in which she guided her miniature aircraft over a 40-acre seed corn crop, highlighting the features of the aircraft and its computer-assisted capabilities.
 

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

