SJCISD BOE approves contract terms for Belote

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Intermediate School District (SJCISD) Board of Education Monday held a special meeting to approve the contract terms of newly appointed Superintendent Teresa Belote.

Belote was offered a three-year contract worth $139,000 annually plus $7,000 annuity, with healthcare benefits and bereavement leave, according to Board Vice President Elizabeth O’Dell. Belote will also be required to live in St. Joseph County within one year of signing the contract.

Board President Robert Trenary said the SJCISD is “extremely fortunate” to have found Belote to replace Superintendent Barbara Marshall, who has postponed her retirement during the search and transition process.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.