CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Intermediate School District’s Board of Education approved the first day of ISD programs in the 2018-19 school year to start on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, during its meeting on Monday, May 21.

Students will return the following three days, but will receive Friday, Aug. 31 and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3., off. Last day of school is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019. Staff members are required to begin the school year on Monday, Aug. 20.

The decision was made to align with the majority of the local districts in the county, including Centreville Public Schools, in which its board of education approved the pre-labor day start during a board meeting in March.

In other business, the board of education…

• Received a plaque representing SJC’s Civility Statement, which was created by Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce and Sturgis Chamber of Commerce, and was adopted by over 30 boards in the county. Christy Trammell, CEO and President of the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce, presented the plaque. She said a summary of the civility statement is present in the last line, which states, “it is alright to disagree, but not to be disagreeable.”

• Approved a purchase of a new school bus for $108, 931 to replace its 14-year-old bus that is currently being used as a spare and has 256,383 miles. The purchase was included in the 2017-18 Special Education budget.

