SJCCOA presents plan for expansion, requests budget amendment

HREE RIVERS — Tim Stoll, executive director of the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging, requested a $200,000 budget amendment from the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners to secure the Three Rivers Inn on Broadway Street, during the Board’s executive meeting on Wednesday, June 14.

Stoll said he hopes to purchase the eight-acre property in order to expand the senior center and senior housing, as well as the possibility of moving offices to the former hotel.

“I think it is truly a win for everyone, obviously we benefit from the revenue, then there will be seniors (who) benefit {…},” Stoll said.

The $200,000 budget amendment would be spent on the back taxes for the property, but Stoll said $3 million is the initial estimated cost, which does not include an elevator.

Stoll said he plans to reach out to Three Rivers Community Foundation to discuss possible grant funding and to apply for a senior grant offered by Home Depot because including an elevator would increase the estimated value to around $3.5 million.

