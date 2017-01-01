SJCCOA looks to increase Enrichment Center attendance in 2017

STURGIS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging operated Enrichment Center in Sturgis offers a variety of services for seniors across the county, but the site’s number of daily visitors isn’t where the COA would like it to be.

“We are averaging about 35 seniors visiting the Enrichment Center per day,” Executive Director Tim Stoll said. “We would like to see a 25 percent increase in senior visits to the center by the end of 2017 — or about 50 senior visitors per day. We hope to reach that goal through several avenues.”

The 12,000-square facility, which opened its doors last April, houses exercise classes, art, music, card games and a variety of opportunities for socializing, according to Stoll.

“Our programming at the Enrichment Center is growing each month, and will continue to grow this year,” he said.

