SJCCOA executive director provides Three Rivers Inn update

THREE RIVERS — On Wednesday, June 21, St. Joseph County’s Commission on Aging (COA) Executive Director Tim Stoll reported the county approved a budget amendment on the Three Rivers Inn property and the COA will begin the next step.

Stoll said he is planning on sending requests for bids on architect design and construction management services, and a recommendation on the two will be presented to the county commissioners sometime in August.

After architect design and construction management services have been in place, Stoll said the COA would have a much better idea on the cost.

Originally the total estimated cost was $2.9 million, but Stoll said he is planning for the total to rise up to about $3.5 million. He said despite the increase in total estimated cost, with the two services working at the same time, it is projected to work within the budget.

On a timeline, Stoll said “best case scenario” construction would start at the end of the fourth quarter this year.

Stoll said he is excited to begin this process and so is the community. Some seniors requested to be on a waiting list for the program and members of the county, including staff members and seniors, responded to the COA plans with an “overwhelmingly positive response.”

“I’ve heard positive comments. There is a lot of interest in the community, positive comments about this being an affordable option for seniors, that there is a lot of need for that kind of thing in the community and I am not hearing anything bad,” Stoll said.

