SJCCOA discusses financing Rivers construction

STURGIS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Advisory Board discussed the outcome of its market analysis and how it correlates with the Rivers Enrichment Center and Senior Residence construction, as well as receiving financial support through the New Market Tax Program for the project, during its meeting on Wednesday, May 23.

Executive Director Tim Stoll said he recently had a “promising meeting” with a Michigan-based investor, or Community Development Entity (CDE), that seemed “very interested” in obtaining a tax credit to invest back into the project.

Although the potential CDE has not yet committed, Stoll said if the CDE decides to, it is required to submit a letter of intent, which certainly “gets the ball rolling.” After the letter is submitted, the COA has 90 days to close the deal. Construction will begin following the closing.

“It is taking longer than I would like it to take. I really hoped we would be able to start construction by now,” Stoll said. “(…) It is just a slower process than I thought, but I do feel very confident that it is the right thing to do for our seniors.”



Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.