SJCCOA discusses Broadway property developments

THREE RIVERS —The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (SJCCOA) is moving forward in its development of a new senior center on 1200 W. Broadway St., otherwise known as the old Three Rivers Inn.

The organization’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23, did not have enough members to form a quorum, so the advisory board mainly focused on the Broadway property.

Kristina Butler, finance clerk, began the meeting with the finance report as of July 31.

“We ended July with expenditures of $1,562,255 and revenues of $1,285,838, which left us $276,417 in expenditures over revenues,” Butler said. “[This] reduces our fund balance to $930,489.”

Tim Stoll, executive director, said the fund balance decreased due to the costs of two new trucks and property taxes for the former Three Rivers Inn property.



Please see Thursday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.