SJCCOA Board of Directors discuss appointing new chairperson

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (SJCCOA) Board of Directors Wednesday discussed appointing Vice Chair Jon Withers as chair when they hold officer elections next month.

Chair Margaret Shultz said she wants to remain on the board but asked Withers if he would take over as chair because she believes it’s unhealthy for organizations to keep the same chair for too many consecutive years.

“I would like to stay on the board but I don’t think it’s healthy for organizations to keep the same chairperson year after year after year,” Shultz said. “I think there can be a mistrust in the public if it looks like the same people are running organizations. So I talked to Jon (Withers) about taking over as chair and he’s willing to do that.”

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.