SJCCOA advisory board discusses real estate purchase

STURGIS — After a 30-minute closed session, the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (SJCCOA) advisory board agreed to not make a decision on a potential real estate purchase in Three Rivers.

“When we are discussing a possible real estate purchase, we have the right to go into a closed session and discuss the terms and so forth,” St. Joseph County Commissioner Al Balog said.

According to a report in the Sturgis Journal, the SJCCOA is considering “converting Three Rivers Inn to suit the agency’s needs.”

Chair Margaret Shultz was the only board member, other than Jim MacTavish who did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, who voted against the closed session because she is concerned about the appearance of a lack of transparency.

“The community has already heard that we’re talking about this, and I worry that there will be appearance of some secrecy,” Shultz said.

Advisory board member Donald Eaton said a closed session is relevant unless there is an agreement to make an effort to not mention key aspects of the discussion

“Well (we need to) make a conscious effort not to mention financial partners, make a conscious effort not to mention specific interest rates because that would be misleading parties hugely during the discussion,” Eaton said.

Although no final decision was made, Balog proposed a motion for “SJCCOA Executive Director (Tim Stoll) to continue the investigation to acquire real estate.” The motion was approved unanimously.

“A decision has to be made fairly quickly,” Stoll said.

