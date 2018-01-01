SJCCOA Advisory Board discusses need for home care aides

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Advisory Board discussed the rise of in-home services, such as respite and home care, with Sherry Swartz, in-home service manager, on Wednesday, April 18.

Although the number of new (unduplicated) clients has not increased, Swartz said some respite and home care clients are requiring more time with aides which increased the number of in-home services. In regards to respite care, she said normally aides provide four hours of care a week, but some clients are needing more time, one of which required up to 11 hours a week.

Swartz said the search for home care aides has experienced some challenges. Since Feb. 1, 15 potential aides were called for interviews, in which 11 applicants did not return the phone call. Two aides were hired, but one has already resigned due to personal reasons and the other did not appear for drug and tuberculosis testing. Another applicant was scheduled for orientation, but did not attend.

“So of course the difficulty of finding help I think is everywhere, not just here, but we continue to work on it,” she said.

Swartz said home care aides start at $11.91 per hour for up to 29 hours a week. Aides also have the opportunity to receive a retention bonus. Shifts depend on the senior who is receiving the care. Experience is recommended but not necessary.

Swartz said those interested can apply online through the county’s website.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.