SJCCOA Advisory Board approves PACE feasibility study

STURGIS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Advisory Board Wednesday voted in favor of conducting a feasibility study for PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), as well as obtaining pre-PACE application consulting work for a combined cost of $24,000.

The feasibility study will cover St. Joseph and Branch counties, and will be completed by Palmetto Senior Health Consulting for $20,000. RC Auton Consulting will complete the pre-PACE application and sponsor preparation, which will cost up to $4,000. The consulting firm will be assisting the SJCCOA “with sponsor preparation for a letter of request to the State of Michigan for approval of PACE start-up in St. Joseph and Branch Counties.”

President of the PACE Association of Michigan Rod Auton attended Wednesday’s meeting, and gave an informational presentation about the program.

“(PACE) is a comprehensive healthcare program. It covers everything under Medicare and for most people, everything under Medicaid,” Auton said. “And with that, it provides everything from in-home services such as housekeeping services, skilled nursing services, that type of thing, as well as transportation to and from the home to the center.”

