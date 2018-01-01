SJC volunteers conduct mandatory homeless count

NOTTAWA — The St. Joseph County Housing Continuum of Care conducted its 2018 homeless person’s count, which is required under the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Countywide volunteers saw people who are homeless at noted locations including campgrounds, laundromats, restaurants, and retail stores. Those who are classified as homeless under the HUD qualifications are given the option to participate in a survey to further identify the need for funding resources in the county.

Jan Reed, chair of the housing taskforce at the St. Joseph County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), said the information is sent to Keystone Place Shelter to be entered in the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), in order to ultimately reach the state’s capital.

“This is the data that our government uses to determine the need and funding for housing issues in each community. So it is a very important count. Not only is it mandatory, it is very important for us to have resources to provide those in need of housing,” Reed said.



