THREE RIVERS — Volunteers and employees from the St. Joseph County United Way and the United Steelworkers dressed up in their wackiest Christmas outfits Saturday at the parking lot of the Century Bank and Trust branch in Three Rivers, all to garner support and donations for their second annual Toy Box toy drive.

The drive is put on in partnership with International Paper and the local United Steelworkers union, and helps to bring toys and other Christmas gifts to foster care children and families in need around St. Joseph County.

“We have 160-ish kids in our foster care in St. Joseph County, and they need help, and we want to help the foster care parents,” Kelly Hostetler, executive director for the St. Joseph County United Way, said. “Foster care parents carry a huge burden as it is, and if we can help them by helping with the toys at Christmastime for the foster care kids, that’s what we want to do.”

Along with toys, the drive also collected cash, gift cards and other miscellaneous personal care items for older children in need.

“I’m seeing a lot of need for teenagers in our county right now, ages 13-17, so we’re accepting the toys of course for the younger kids, but we’re also accepting hair ties and deodorants and things like that for kids who want to look good, they feel good,” Hostetler said. “Hairbrushes, cologne, anything like that for kids to help them be successful in school and what they’re doing.”

Last year’s drive, Hostetler said, collected around $2,000 in cash and “a lot” of toys. Hostetler said there was a toy store in the county that was going out of business, and the owner donated all of the toys left in the store toward the drive. Hostetler said she hopes to collect “as much as we can” during this year’s drive.