SJC Substance Abuse Task Force hosts ‘Voices of Recovery’ event

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Substance Abuse Task Force hosted a ‘Voices of Recovery’ event Thursday at the St. Joseph County ISD in Centreville.

The night featured St. Joseph County Community Corrections Director Erin Goff ‘s perspective on methamphetamine addiction and drug courts, as well as individual stories about recovery.

Goff said there were 319 cases of meth and ecstasy charges authorized by the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office in 2015, which is lower than the 479 charges authorized in 2010.

“That’s so many, and that’s family members and neighbors and friends, so it’s great that we’re able to take the approach we are, and I’m super proud of our programs,” Goff said. “We have lots of other resources that come up. We have peer supporters, we have people who went through the process themselves, who are able to come back and provide support and transportation.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.