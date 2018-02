CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the Nov. 29, 2017 homicide of 69-year-old Larry Eugene Frohriep, who was killed at his home on Maystead Road in Sturgis.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045, Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195, or Silent Observer at 1-866-774-2345.