SJC Sheriff’s Dept. further investigates Centreville fire

CENTREVILLE — Investigation into the fire that damaged the former Village Market building in Centreville has been handed over to the St. Joseph County Sheriff‘s Department following a visit from the State Fire Marshal on Monday.

According to the Centreville Fire Department, the cause of the fire is deemed “suspicious,” and further investigation will continue by the County Sheriff’s Department.

Six local departments responded to the call Friday, Dec. 7 at about 11 p.m. Centreville Fire Department’s first arriving units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof toward the front of the building. Fire damage was contained to the front, but the remainder of the building sustained heavy water and smoke damage.

