SJC road commission to receive higher interest rates with new account

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Treasurer Judie Ratering announced to the County Road Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 21 that she plans to “diversify” the commission’s funds by transferring $1.5 million into an investment pool that obtains a higher interest rate.

Ratering said the road commission’s main financial account with Century Bank and Trust held an average of about $2.9 million within the last two years. The account generates an interest rate of about a 0.02 percent, which produced an estimated $4,000 in interest last year. She plans to diversify its funds by adding a portion to an investment pool with Michigan CLASS (Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System), which has an interest rate of about 1.5 percent and continues to rise. By transferring $1.5 million into Michigan CLASS, the commission would earn about $22,000 in interest annually.

