SJC Republicans discuss no-fault auto insurance

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Republican Party discussed Michigan no-fault auto insurance reform with 59th District State Rep. Aaron Miller on Monday, July 24.

Every owner of a car in the state of Michigan is required to purchase basic coverage for his or her vehicle, and it is against the law to drive a vehicle without no-fault insurance.

Miller said there is a “big misconception” about who is to blame for the expensive, required coverage. He said it’s understandable that people blame insurance companies, but Miller said there is someone else at fault.

“[Insurance companies] want to change the system, they are working year-to-year to change the system. But, too many people believe that, if insurance prices are high, what do most people think? That it is the insurance companies, I can’t blame you, but the true forces that are stopping it are anybody doing the care for the victims of auto accidents.”

Miller said medical centers are making an absurd amount of money treating victims of auto accidents.

Rodney Chupp, member of the Republican Party and owner of Chupp Insurance Agency, said Michigan is the only state out of the 50 states that handles the issue this way, and residents, especially those with multiple cars, simply can’t afford it.

