SJC probation officer, JDTC supervisor speak to Constantine Rotary

CONSTANTINE — Lori Barczak, a supervisor at the Juvenile Day Treatment Center (JDTC) in Centreville, and St. Joseph County probation officer Aubrie Wooden spoke to Constantine Rotary about the center on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Barczak has worked there for 19 years. The center opened on Feb. 2, 1999 in the strip plaza, which formerly housed the Village Market, and was started by former St. Joseph County Probate Judge Tom Shumaker for young men who were on probation for some type of misdemeanor.

“This is a school, but we have a ‘hammer’ to back us up, more authority than public school. Our goal is to get these kids back to public school and graduation,” Barczak said.

“I tell a kid what happens is up to him. We have a 40 percent rate of success, which means you don’t get incarcerated. It’s a win-win situation. I talk to the schools, find out what credits a kid needs. We have one teacher for history science and math, and a computer lab for English and other subjects,” she said.

Attendance is mandatory, via a court order. The center’s hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. but it is open until 6 p.m.

The center works with juveniles up to 17-years-old. Juveniles as young as 11-years-old have attended the center.

“A gray area is 17 to 18-year-olds. They’re not really adults, but in the criminal justice system they are, and they can go to jail,” Barczak said.

“A new law that’s coming into effect will allow kids to go here until they are 18, and then we hope to grant GED’s. These kids are all in trouble with the court. When they don’t have their basic needs met, school is not important. At JDTC we try to help them in any way we can.

“They learn destructive behavior. We have to de-program them. We have them 50 hours a week. Kids love rules and boundaries. They feel ‘safe,’ but they tell you they do not.”

There are no detention centers in St. Joseph County at this time. If juveniles need to be detained overnight, they go out of the county.

Barczak and Wooden said students learn life skills. They teach a parenting class.

JDTC students are fed three meals a day, and learn to cook, as well as can fruits and vegetables that are donated by the community.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

