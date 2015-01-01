SJC Parks and Recreation renovate Covered Bridge Farm

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation is in the process of preserving history north of the Langley Covered Bridge.

In late 2015, St. Joseph County acquired roughly six acres of land located on the north bank of the St. Joseph River.

According to Jaymes MacDonald, Director of St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation, the county is renovating the land, called the Covered Bridge Farm, for public use.

“This is a one-of-a-kind location with it being right next to the Covered Bridge,” he said. “With its location in the county, it is centrally located. It is pretty much equal driving distance for anyone who lives here. We really envision this place as a community-gathering center, a place to bring all the surrounding communities together.”

Construction for the project began in April of 2017. MacDonald said part of the project involves restoring a barn built in the late 1800s.

“We are restoring a barn that was built in the 1870s. We are repurposing it into a community center,” he said. “There were three barns originally, we kept the oldest one. They actually floated all the timbers down from Mendon to build it [in 1870].”

While the renovated barn is made of new wood, MacDonald said most of the old timbers remain inside.

“Melvin Hochstetler and his [construction] crew are redoing [the oldest barn]. We were able to save pretty much all the old timbers in the actual structure of it, but the rest of it is new wood,” he said.

Once completed, the barn will be available for public events and private hire.

