SJC Literacy Council honors tutors with picnic

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Literacy Council honored its tutors, students and volunteers with their third annual Tutor Appreciation Picnic Saturday at Firm Foundation Ministries in Centreville.

More than 30 people attended the event, which included food, door prizes for the tutors, gift card prizes for students, and more information about the literacy council.

“We wanted to say thank you to our tutors, because without a tutor, we don’t do anything,” Literacy Council President Ron Hooker said. “What we do is we teach adults to read, and if you don’t have any tutors, what’re you going to do?”

The Literacy Council, Hooker said, helps any adult resident of St. Joseph County learn how to read English or improve their reading skills. Each of the tutors in the Literacy Council are volunteers and do not get paid.

“They’ve given up their time to teach someone to read,” Hooker said.

Hooker said the picnic acted as a networking event for the tutors as well.

“Because all of our tutors do one-on-one tutoring and not classes, they never get a chance to meet anyone else,” Hooker said. “So, we’re trying to get a networking thing going where people can meet other tutors, exchange ideas and questions.”