SJC Literacy Council hires new executive director

CENTREVILLE — After a two-month search, the St. Joseph County Literacy Council has hired John David (JD) Yoder as its new executive director.

Yoder, who will start on June 1, has extensive experience working with non-profits, according to SJCLC President Ron Hooker.

“(Yoder) has years of administrative work and has extensive experience working with non-profits in various capacities,” Hooker said. “We are very excited that he has agreed to become our new executive director.”

Hooker said Yoder was an administrator at Thurston Woods for nine years, has served on executive boards of several non-profits, owns his own construction company and also raises horses for harness racing.

The St. Joseph County Literacy Council was formed in 1986 to help teach adults to read. Anyone 18 or older can contact the Literacy Council for tutoring.

Located at 666 E. Main, Centreville, the Council has tutors based primarily in Three Rivers and Sturgis.