CENTREVILLE – Representatives from the St. Joseph County Human Services Commission presented their 2018 annual report to the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners during the county commission meeting on Tuesday.

HSC Coordinator Laura Brott said HSC is a group of 18 agencies and organizations that make up St. Joseph County. Their purpose is to mobilize resources for services to families in St. Joseph County whose needs are being met by multiple agencies through established task forces and workgroups.

“We have worked diligently to bring all county and state agencies, not-for-profits, faith-based organizations and frontline workers in our county into our group of communication and collaboration,” Brott said. She added there were many tools the organizations use, such as the County Resource Guide, a list of the community agencies in the county that is distributed through schools and county agencies, and the St. Joseph County Resources e-mail service, where agency updates and requests for help and assistance are shared. Brott said the email service had 558 posts to the group in 2018, and 23 percent of those posts pertained to housing.

Brott discussed some of the successes the HSC had in 2017-18, like Project Connect and Veteran Stand Down, which impacted 1,015 people, 89 percent of which live in St. Joseph County. According to the report, out of 332 households surveyed after the event, 328 indicated they received the help they needed or were connected with a resource to help during the event.

Other successes from the report included the Great Start Collaborative/Early Childhood Workgroup, which helped award 33 preschool scholarships for 3-year-olds and distributed 225 Welcome Baby Bags to new families at local hospitals. The Housing Task Force also served 289 people with rent assistance, 349 households with utility assistance, and 366 children in shelters, while the Substance Abuse Task Force hosted five mental health first aid trainings, multiple community forums on marijuana, meth, and Naloxone training, and collected 732 pounds of prescription drugs with prescription take back boxes during 2017-18.

“The St. Joseph County Human Services Commission has been working hard to serve county citizens, and will continue to tackle the issues that are important to you as commissioners and your constituents,” Brott said in her closing remarks.