SJC Historical Society presentation: Charles Wendell Kirsch

THREE RIVERS — In January of 1908, at age 40, Charles Wendell Kirsch founded the Kirsch Company in Three Rivers, which later called Sturgis home. Decades later the company became one of the largest drapery hardware manufacturers in the world.

President of the Colon Historical Society Joe Ganger gathered archives of the company and of Kirsch’s overall benefit to the community in order to present a history on Kirsch at the St. Joseph County Historical Society on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Ganger said, before starting his company, Kirsch was living in Three Rivers and was unemployed. One evening, “while sitting in his modest home in Three Rivers” Kirsch stumbled upon a conventional curtain rod with “eyesore” fixtures holding a rod that required solid wire to manufacture and “sagged under its own weight.”

Ganger said Kirsch considered making the rod flat and hollow so it would not sag with appealing fixtures. In that moment the Kirsch Company was born.

