SJC FOP All-Stars vs. “Past and Present” Detroit Lions

Aliviah James, 7, of Three Rivers (left) shoots a free throw into former Detroit Lions tight end Rob Rubick’s arms (far right), as former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore (middle) looks on, during the St. Joseph County Fraternal Order of Police vs. “Past and Present” Detroit Lions charity basketball event at Three Rivers High School on Tuesday, April 18. Detroit Lions players signed autographs at halftime and throughout the event, as well as footballs and other athletic gear that were raffled off with all proceeds going to the St. Joseph County Fraternal Order of Police. Officers participating in the event included Tim Barnes, Landon Hackenberg, Kaleb McCarroll, Alex Sussdorf, Ryan Shoesmith and Travis Balk. The Detroit Lions’ team included Rubick, Moore, Dominic Raiola, Lomas Brown, Cory Schlesinger and Cyril Weems.