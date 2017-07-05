SJC finance director leaving post

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Finance Director Joni Smith has chosen to leave her post for a new position as the finance director for the City of Easley, S.C.

“St. Joseph County is a great place to live and work, I’ve enjoyed working for the county and I look forward to some new adventures,” Smith said Thursday.

Smith gave the county her notice on Monday, May 8, after interviewing for the new position on Thursday, May 4, and accepting the position on Friday, May 5. She said her last day will be sometime in “mid-June,” and the new position will move her closer to her children and grandchildren, who reside in Greenville, S.C.

Smith has served the county for six years, and is the treasurer on Glen Oaks Community College’s board of trustees.

The county’s HR Director Teresa Doehring called Smith a “valuable resource for many of us as we navigate the complexities of county finance,” in her announcement to staff about Smith’s resignation.

“In her six-year tenure with the county, she has been a trusted and respected member of leadership,” Doehring wrote. “It was always very clear to me that the well-being of the county was a priority for her. As the finance director, of course, fiscal responsibility is a necessity. She exceled at keeping us all accountable but was/is also a champion for those projects that she knew would have a far reaching positive impact on the county.”

