SJC Drain Commissioner recommends action on Fabius Township lakes

Advises for lower water levels, expedite drainage with watershed
By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — St. Joseph County Drain Commissioner Jeffrey Wenzel discussed the need for a more efficient watershed in order to speed up the draining process of the surrounding lakes and lower the water levels in Fabius Township, during the Long Lake Improvement Association annual meeting on Saturday, June 9.

Please see Monday's  print or e-edition for full article.

