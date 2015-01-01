SJC Conservation District presented award

BAY CITY — The St. Joseph County Conservation District was presented with a Star Award at the Summer Conference of the Michigan Association of Conservation Districts on Tuesday, June 6 in Bay City.

The award was given to several districts for the relevant work they are doing at the local level to promote conservation of soil and water resources.

The SJC Conservation District was recognized for its leadership in efforts to maintain the rivers that flow through the county. This is made possible thanks to funding from River Clean-Up Grants, an increase in county funds, and a large group of volunteers.

Many miles of the St. Joseph River and its tributaries have been cleaned of trash, and kept navigable because of the constant attention to the condition of the rivers.

In addition, the award recognized the expansion of programs that have been initiated by the administrator, Carolyn Grace, and the five-member board of directors since 2015. New programs include lake and stream monitoring, pollinator gardens, work with macro-invertebrates, conducting an inventory of road and stream crossings, reforestation projects, and numerous educational efforts.

The St. Joseph County Conservation District also supports its work with a fundraising program that includes the annual tree sale, a golf outing, and a local food dinner.

