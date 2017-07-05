SJC Community Baby Shower held Saturday

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph Great Start Collaborative and Parent Coalition hosted the semi-annual Community Baby Shower Saturday at the St. Joseph County ISD (SJCISD) in Centreville.

“All the agencies work together to make sure we are providing all the services we can to families, to make sure everyone gets a great start, that is what’s most important to us,” GSC coordinator Natalie Boland said.

The baby shower welcomes all new and expecting moms, and their families. GSC liaison Matie James said the main purpose of the baby shower is to connect parents to other parents, as a support system. James said the program helped her before she decided to get more directly involved.

“It helped me tremendously,” James said. “Before I did this, I was a stay-at-home mom, I (had no) degree, I didn’t go to college, but (I had) experience. Having kids, having these resources in our county, (being able) to use these resources, and having to go through this myself, I am able to help.”

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.