SJC COA Advisory Board approves budget amendment

STURGIS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Advisory Board Wednesday approved a budget amendment that resulted in a cost savings of $25,536.

Executive Director Tim Stoll said the savings are a result of taking an in-home clerical position out of the budget since “it hadn’t been filled” for an extended period, and shifting the hours of an administrative secretary position to a full-time reception position for the Enrichment Center in Sturgis.

“You probably remember a few months back, we made a reduction at that position, it stayed on our budget but I feel strongly that we need a presence at the front desk, welcoming people who are coming into the Enrichment Center and being helpful, as far as greeting people and providing good customer service that we want,” Stoll said. “That’s what we’d like to see happen, as far as the shifting of those hours (is concerned).”

Stoll said two part-time reception positions will remain in the budget but “won’t be filled at this time.”

