SJC Chief Assistant Prosecutor taking job with Michigan AG’s Office

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough announced Tuesday, Aug. 9 that Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erin Harrington has accepted a position with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, and her last day will be Aug. 21, 2017.

“It saddens me to announce that on Aug. 7, 2017, I was given notice that Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erin Harrington’s final day in the office will be Aug. 21, 2017. Erin has been a very special part of my team for the last nine years,

“I often tell people that hiring her was the best decision I ever made. Erin has been a tremendous advocate for all victims of crime in her time here and has made a tremendous impact on the place she made her home. I am losing a tremendous colleague but an even better person and friend.

“Erin has decided to take a job working for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office in Lansing and I wish her and her family nothing but success and happiness as they take on this new challenge. I cannot express enough how much Erin has meant to St. Joseph County and all of us in our office. Thanks for everything and good luck!”

