SJC CA/N Council spreads awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY – Courtney Hyche, executive director of the St. Joseph Council for Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect, with help from four Howardsville Christian School students, traveled to nine schools in St. Joseph County on Monday and Tuesday to “plant” pinwheel gardens to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect prevention services.

The group traveled to Mendon, Nottawa, Wall Elementary in Sturgis, Riverside Elementary in Constantine, Park Elementary, Hoppin Elementary and Andrews Elementary over the course of two days. Each garden consisted of approximately 50 pinwheels, which were planted by elementary students, with some help, at each respective school. Hyche said this was the first year the SJC CA/N Council worked with schools in St. Joseph County but she hopes it’s just the beginning.

The SJC CA/N Council aims to “reduce child abuse and neglect by advocating for children in collaboration with the community and its families, […] and promote the prevention of child abuse and neglect through research, public awareness, education and program development.” The organization can be reached at (269) 467-3150 or sjc.can.council@gmail.com.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.