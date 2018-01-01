SJC CA/N Council plants pinwheel gardens to raise awareness about child abuse prevention resources

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Council for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (SJC CA/N Council), a non-profit organization, planted pinwheel gardens in Sturgis, White Pigeon, Centreville and Three Rivers on Monday, April 2, in an effort to raise awareness about child abuse prevention resources during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

SJC CA/N Council Executive Director Courtney Hyche said the organization’s goal is to promote the prevention of child abuse and neglect by spreading awareness of the different resources offered in the community, and hosting programs and events to educate the public on effective preventative methods. In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Hyche and other members of SJC CA/N Council planted about 240 pinwheels in the front of Three Rivers City Hall, at the White Pigeon Public Library, in front of St. Joseph County Courthouse in Centreville and at one location in Sturgis.

“We are just showing our support for prevention of child abuse because every child deserves to live in a safe and happy environment. Our children are our future,” Hyche said.

