SJC BOC approve expansion on animal shelter

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved a $15,000 property purchase on Tuesday, June 6, in order to expand the animal shelter and the department of animal control.

County Administrator J. Patrick Yoder said Sheriff Bradley Balk negotiated with Yoder’s Country Market owner Jon Yoder for 1.4 acres of land located at the southeast corner of the jail property.

J. Patrick Yoder said the purchase price is $15,000 but with the possibility of extra fees, such as title insurance, the maximum value is $16,000.

The property purchase is the start of a long-range plan, according to J. Patrick Yoder. He said, “We need a few more dollars” to continue the construction process.

