SJC Board of Commissioners receive audit report

CENTREVILLE — Joe Verlin of Gabridge & Compnay, PLC, presented the county’s 2016 annual audit report to the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners during the Board’s meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

According to the audit report, the county’s total net position decreased $4,530,022 in 2016, while revenues showed an increase of $1,440,053 across all county funds and expenses for the county increased by $4,436,665 from the prior fiscal year.

The assets and deferred outflows of the county exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflows at Dec. 31, 2016 by $35,331,645. Of this amount, $17,989,718 is unrestricted and could be used to meet the county’s ongoing obligations.

At the close of 2016, the county’s governmental funds reported combined fund balances of $8,401,409, a decrease of $2,527,823 in comparison with the prior year. Approximately 54 percent of that amount or $4,606,830 is available for spending at the government’s discretion.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, the unassigned fund balance for the general fund was $4,655,959 or 24 percent of the general fund’s annualized expenditures and transfers out.

In other business the Board …

•Approved its meeting dates for July through December, deciding to revert back to a 5 p.m. start time, while continuing to meet on the first and third Tuesday of every month. The Board’s meeting on July 5 has been cancelled.

•Approved the county’s millage rate request.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.