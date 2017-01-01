SJC Board of Commissioners pass resolution opposing Senate Bill 386 of 2017

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved a resolution opposing the passage and enactment of Senate Bill 386 of 2017 on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The resolution states that the bill would “undermine the process for collecting delinquent real property taxes by: (1) increasing litigation against the county treasurer, allowing anyone to challenge a court-ordered property tax foreclosure for eight new reasons, even a person with no legal interest in the property; (2) clouding title to court-foreclosed properties, reducing sale proceeds used to reimburse local tax collecting units for unpaid property taxes and reducing delinquent tax revolving fund revenue; and (3) creating uncertainty through retroactivity and interference with a pending case before the Michigan Supreme Court.”

The resolution states that “by allowing new collateral attacks on judicial foreclosure orders after the orders are final and appeal rights exhausted, SB 386 would undermine the quality of the fee simple title vested in the foreclosing governmental unit, cloud otherwise clear titles, create uncertainty, and reduce prices paid for tax-foreclosed properties at tax sales, all of which undermine the current effective tax sale and delinquent tax collection process.”

Chairperson Al Balog said the Michigan Association of Counties “strongly opposes” the bill, as does the Michigan Association of County Treasurers, and St. Joseph County treasurer Judy Ratering.

