SJC board of commissioners authorize juvenile court to fill vacant position

CENTREVILLE — Following a 3-2 vote, the St. Joseph County board of commissioners authorized the Juvenile Division of the Family Court to fill its vacant Juvenile Register position on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Commissioner Al Balog voted against the request, arguing that the Juvenile Court department could attempt to manage the duties of the Juvenile Register by hiring a part-time employee with the help of cross training from other members of the department.

“Does this require a full-time position? Does this require 40 hours? Can somebody do it on a part-time basis and still get the job done? My fear is other departments at some point in time are going to come to us for hire. They are going to say that it’s essential, and it probably is essential, but when do we go back to cross training and still being able to get the job done? Based on the questions that I have and the comments I just made, I will be voting no on this,” Balog said.



