SJC Board of Commissioners approves VPN policy

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved a Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage and access policy.

The policy provides guidelines for remote VPN connections for the St. Joseph County network, and applies to all county employees, consultants and third party vendors who may access St. Joseph County’s network via VPN.

VPN provides secure access to the county government’s network, but doesn’t provide Internet connectivity. The policy states that users are “responsible for providing their own Internet service” in order to use St. Joseph County’s VPN service.

The Board also approved a subordination agreement related to the community development block grants, as well as a request for an intern for the Register of Deeds.

