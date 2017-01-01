Home / Home

SJC Board of Commissioners approve contractor agreements for appraisals

By: 
Alek Frost, Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE —The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved independent contractor agreements for commercial and industrial appraisals with CSZ Services of St. Johns, Mich.
CSZ will perform “commercial (and industrial) appraisals, as determined appropriate for inclusion in the 2017 County Equalization Study.”
For commercial appraisals the county will pay CSZ $100 per parcel for 150 parcels, and $100 per parcel for 75 parcels when conducting industrial appraisals.
