SJC Board of Commissioners approve the acceptance of several grants

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved the acceptance of four grants during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The board accepted a sobriety court grant in the amount of $18,679, a $15,000 drug court grant (renewal), an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) in the amount of $80,000 (renewal), and a Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program grant in the amount of $225,000.

The board also adopted a resolution for a revised Deficit Elimination Plan to replace the previous DEP presented at the board’s last meeting. Commissioner Dan Czajkowski said the DEP was simply an “accounting adjustment.” Finance director Ryan Post concurred with Czajkowski’s statement, saying the plan resolved a 2016 audit filed on behalf of St. Joseph County that showed expenses exceeding revenues as a result of pre-paid expenses on the books for 2016.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.