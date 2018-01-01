SJC Board of Commissioners approve 2018 budget

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Commissioners adopted 2018 budget documents, including the General Appropriations Act Resolution, following a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The adopted resolution states that the board’s intent is to continue the allocation of 50 percent of the convention facility/liquor tax revenue for substance abuse services, as well as to levy property tax millages including County Operating at 4.5482 mills (in July 2018), 9-1-1 Dispatch at 0.75 mills, Commission on Aging at 0.75 mills, Transportation at 0.33 mills, County Roads at 1.0 mills, and Parks and Recreation at 0.25 mills.

Commissioner Kathy Pangle voted against the 2018 budget with concerns over the Parks Millage, which she previously voted against and was later approved during the commissioners’ previous meeting.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.

