SJC Board of Commissioners appoints board members, deputy medical examiner

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners made several appointments during its meeting on Tuesday, July 18.

Theodore T. Brown, MD, an assistant professor of pathology at the University of Michigan, was appointed deputy medical examiner at Western Michigan University.

The Board also made the following board appointments:

St. Joseph County Commission on Aging advisory board — Deborah Davis, Joseph Heivillin, Allen Balog, Barbara Fisher, Charles Thompson and Jim MacTavish.

Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse of St. Joseph County — Cathi Abbs and Kay Decker.

Planning Commission — Rick Shaffer.

Workforce Development Board — Richard Anderson.

Community Action — Kathy Pangle.

During the citizens comment period…

•Six people, the majority of which were Mendon and Nottawa Township residents, spoke in opposition of a proposed solar farm being developed just south of Mendon by Geronimo Energy of Minnesota. For more information on the project, see the article concerning the solar farm project in today’s edition of the Three Rivers Commercial-News.