SJC Board of Comm. changes meeting time to accommodate working county residents

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted to change the time of its board meeting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a six-month trial basis in hopes of enabling more county residents the opportunity to attend its meetings twice a month.

The Board had previously met on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. but newly elected district two county commissioner Kathy Pangle said the Board exists to “serve the people” and meeting at a later time would enable more county residents to attend the meetings, especially those who get out of work at 5 p.m.

Chairperson Al Balog voted along with the rest of the Board to change the time of the meetings but said he had concerns about making the courthouse staff work overtime twice a month as a result of the change.

