SJC Association of REALTORS® names Monte Anderson 2019 Realtor® of the Year

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The St. Joseph County Association of REALTORS® (SJCAR) has named Monte Anderson as its 2019 Realtor® of the Year. This award is given in recognition of outstanding leadership and service for the association, the community and the real estate industry.

Award winners were chosen and recognized both locally and at the annual Michigan Realtors® Convention & Expo to be held in October in Detroit. Nominees are evaluated on their community service, education, business accomplishments and service to the Realtor® organization.

Monte has been a REALTOR® for 20 years and is an agent with RE/MAX Elite Group Office in Three Rivers. Monte is currently the President of SJCAR and has served as a member of the Board of Director for several years. He is an ongoing supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network.

The SJCAR is member trade association, which protects the rights of private property owners while serving as the primary source for local housing and real estate data. The SJCAR members adhere to a strict Code of Ethics, established by the National Association of Realtors®.

In an interview with the Three Rivers Commercial-News Friday, Anderson thanked his fellow realtors for their support.

“I would like to thank my fellow realtors and colleagues for nominating me for this prestigious award,” Anderson said. “It is an honor being your Realtor of the Year.”