SJC Area Marine Corps League complete Toys for Tots shopping at Three Rivers Meijer

THREE RIVERS — For the fifth year in a row, St. Joseph County Area – Marine Corps League #1401 continued its tradition of bringing the joy of presents to underprivileged children, from age 12 to 16, throughout the county.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, members of detachment #1401, including Paymaster Steven Gary, Judge Advocate Dirk Verwey, and Parade Coordinator Rodney Bolte, teamed up with two seniors from Mendon High School, Rachel Pinkster and Wyatt Cool, to purchase “Toys for Tots” at the Meijer in Three Rivers.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

