SJC Animal Control board discusses improving the shelter’s image

CENTREVILLE — On Wednesday, July 19, the St. Joseph County Animal Control advisory board discussed plans to increase its presence at the annual St. Joseph County Grange Fair in September, in order to educate and spread awareness about the animal shelter.

In previous years, Animal Control partnered with the MSU Extension Office to host their stand at the fair. Animal Control Deputy Greg Musser said this year he would like to see a concentrated effort to “change the image” of the animal shelter.

“That image needs to go away. We are not a dog pound; we do not harm our animals. That needs to go away. So how do we do that? It is image. It is changing that image,” Musser said.

Please see Friday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.