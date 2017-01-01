SJC’s top five public health needs: Physician services

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Rural communities, like St. Joseph County, continue to struggle to attract health care providers.

These problems are often related to a lack of health care education and training opportunities typically found in rural areas; insufficient compensation for services when compared to urban areas; larger proportions of seniors in need of care; greater burden of disease; and lack of employment and social opportunities for spouses and family members. Even though 20 percent of the nation’s populations live in rural areas, only nine percent of physicians practice there.

As such, physician services is one of the top five public health needs identified in St. Joseph County during the 2017 Community Health Needs Assessment — a joint effort of the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Three Rivers Health and Sturgis Hospital to craft a plan to meet local health and medical needs.

“Key to living a healthy life is to have access to a primary care provider,” said Rob LaBarge, President and CEO of Sturgis Hospital. “It’s a challenge for rural hospitals in a community of our size to attract a sufficient number of providers. A few ways in which we work to increase the availability of providers in our county is to partner with other healthcare organizations to share doctors and specialists; keep our facilities, equipment and technology up to date to remain attractive to applicants; and to target providers who are ‘good fits’ for our rural culture and community.”

In St. Joseph County, the ratio of physicians to residents is 2,930:1; dentists to residents, 2,770:1; mental health professionals to residents, 592:1; other primary care providers, 2,344:1.

Leading issues among respondents of the community health needs assessment related to a lack of affordable health insurance coverage, availability and access to primary care services, and access to mental health/substance abuse services. Fifty-five percent of the respondents identified healthcare availability as a problem that needs to be addressed and 42 percent reported they had left the county in search of health care.

Reasons for the health care professional shortfalls are complex and include an aging healthcare workforce that is reaching retirement age; a growing senior population that is in need of more healthcare services; and additional numbers of newly insured individuals as a result of the Affordable Care Act that are seeking care.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.